MainOne’s submarine cable ready for service in Cote d’Ivoire

MainOne has announced that its submarine cable in Cote d’Ivoire is live and ready for service. The project, a commercial cable system in service to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, will deepen infrastructure sharing and lower the cost of delivering broadband services to the region.

MainOne’s entry into the Cote d’Ivoire market will facilitate world-class infrastructure availability and accessibility that meets market needs at any time. The network will ensure its customers continue to enjoy maximum uptime performance and reduced latency as the company increases bandwidth capacity and maintain direct connections to various regional and global Internet Exchanges including the Nigerian Internet Exchange, IXPN, Ghanaian Internet Exchange, GIX, London Internet Exchange, LINX, and Amsterdam Internet Exchange, AMSIX.

Regional Executive, MainOne, Kazeem Oladepo, said: “We remain committed to providing infrastructure and connectivity services that support the digitization journey and economic development of the region. Our investment into Cote d’Ivoire will see MainOne contributing to the growth of the local economy, by serving enterprises and telecommunication providers with world-class connectivity solutions and data centre expertise.”

He said the company’s network will deliver affordable and scalable broadband services, together with secured and reliable solutions, providing support services for service providers in Cote d’Ivoire. This will offer optimized Internet connectivity for business, as well as providing point-to-point International Private Leased Circuit, IPLC, communication services for businesses and enterprises, riding on its submarine cable along West Africa to the rest of the world.

