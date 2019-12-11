Breaking News
Translate

Maina’s sister distance self from companies linked to her

On 5:18 pmIn Newsby
Maina, court, EFCC
 Maina

Fatima Abdullahi, the sister of the ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday that she was not aware of the companies and bank accounts opened in her name by the defendant.

Fatima, who told Justice Okon Abang that she shared the same parents with the defendant, said she became aware of the companies when she was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in Kaduna.

Maina is arraigned by the EFCC on multiple charges of fraud and money laundering (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!