Maersk confirms attack on MD, loss of wife

Maersk has confirmed the attacked on its managing director, Gildas Tohouo, by armed men, which claimed the life of his wife in the process.

In a statement signed by Richard Smith, the organisation confirmed that the attack happened at Tohouo’s residence in Ikoyi.

“We are sorry to confirm that a colleague and his family have been attacked in their residence in Lagos, Nigeria during the evening of 8th December 2019.

“Tragically, the wife of our colleague passed away at the scene. Our colleague is in hospital, where his condition is critical but stable. His three children are all safe and accounted for.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to the family. We will do whatever we can to support them in this tragedy,” says David Williams, Regional Managing Director of Africa for A. P. Moller-Maersk.

He also revealed that the “relatives of the family are in the process of being notified. Relevant authorities are investigating the incident. Maersk is supporting the investigation in every possible way.”

Vanguard