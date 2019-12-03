By Vincent Ujumadu

One of the parents of the embattled students of Madonna University, Okija, Chief Christopher Onyejekwe, has said neither he nor his child will apologise to the Proprietor of the university, Reverend Father Emmanuel Ede, as the cleric had already asked him to pray, which he did.

According to Mr. Onyejekwe, “for me, my child cannot apologise to Fr. Ede and I cannot do so again after I had done all the prayers he asked me to do.

“He said I should pray Hail Mary from 6a.m. to 6p.m., I did it. I went back and told him that I had done the prayer. He then said I should go back to pray Rosary at the feet of Jesus the Saviour from 6a.m. to 6p.m., again I prayed it.”

He spoke to Vanguard, at the premises of Federal High Court, Awka, where the case involving six students and a lecturer of the institution is being heard.

He noted that “I took some prominent Nigerians to beg him, he still refused and told me to go and bring the President of Nigeria. But I have no access to the President, so I cannot do that.

“I want him to know that as human beings, we will all die one day and God will judge us.

“He has ruined the career of these students as they are roaming about, even after they have completed their studies.

“He knows what to do, instead of deceiving people that some of the students had apologised.

“Fr. Ede arrested these children and detained them for seven months. This one some people are saying that there is an understanding, I do not know about it. But if Fr. Ede feels that he has punished the children enough and wants to leave them to go, that will be better for him.

“However, if he feels he should continue to make the children suffer, some of whom are children of widows, let him continue. But he should know that he is not God.

