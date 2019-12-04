Madonna varsity 7: 3 students have apologised to Fr. Ede — Court

By Vincent Ujumadu

…It’s not true—Parents, counsel

Awka—THE case involving six students and a lecturer of Madonna University, Okija, at the Federal High Court, Awka, took another dimension yesterday, when the defendants were told that three of the people standing trial had signed an undertaking to apologise to the authorities of the university.

However, the defendants, as well as their lawyer and parents, denied such undertaking, describing it as the figment of the imagination of authorities of the university.

Counsel to the students, Mr. Chinedu Igwe, said at the Federal High Court premises yesterday, that the proceedings could not continue because one of the defendants was not in court.

On the alleged apology by some of the defendants, Igwe said: “I am not privy to any information regarding anybody writing an undertaking to the court.

“I, therefore, cannot give out information which I do not have. We will hold on till February 3, 2020, which is the next adjourned date.”

One of the parents of the embattled students, Chief Christopher Onyejekwe, said the proprietor of the university, Reverend Father Emmanuel Ede, knows what to do, instead of deceiving people that some of the students had apologised.

He said: “Fr. Ede arrested these children and detained them for seven months. This one some people are saying that there is an understanding, I do not know about it. But if Fr. Ede feels that he has punished the children enough and wants to leave them to go, that will be better for him.

“However, if he feels he should continue to make the children suffer, some of whom are children of widows, let him continue. But he should know that he is not God.

“For me, my child cannot apologise to Fr. Ede and I cannot do so again after I had done all the prayers he asked me to do. He said I should pray Hail Mary from 6a.m. to 6p.m., I did it.

“I went back and told him that I had done the prayer. He then said I should go back to pray Rosary at the feet of Jesus the Saviour from 6a.m. to 6p.m., again I prayed it.

“I took some prominent Nigerians to beg him, he still refused and told me to go and bring the President of Nigeria. But I have no access to the President, so I cannot do that. I want him to know that as human beings, we will all die one day and God will judge us.

“He has ruined the career of these students as they are roaming about, even after they have completed their studies.”

Vanguard