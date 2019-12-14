Liverpool’s Wilson admits he is ‘in regular contact’ with ‘legend’ Lampard



Chelsea are preparing for their next Premier League match tomorrow where they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge in the 3pm kick off.

Blues boss Frank Lampard will be facing up against Harry Wilson, a player that he is very familiar with, and who he helped develop so much as a player last season, as he did with Mason Mount.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is now plying his trade on loan at Bournemouth this season after impressing as a regular under Lampard for Derby County last season.

The 22-year old winger is a regular at international level for Wales, and he was vital for Lampard at Derby last season, scoring 15 goals in the league.

Wilson has revealed that he still keeps in contact with Lampard regularly this season, and he cannot speak more highly of the Blues manager.

As reported by Sky Sports, Wilson has been singing his praises ahead of facing him for the first time as the opposition.

He said:

“I owe Frank Lampard a lot. “He was fantastic for me last season, probably the most important one in my career so far, the one where I played regular football.

“To play under a legend like him, he taught me a lot. I’m in regular contact with him and it’s great to see him doing so well at Chelsea now.”

