Ligue 1: Osimhen fires Chelsea warning with Brest goal

Victor Osimhen scored Lille’s only goal in Friday’s 1-0 triumph over Brest in the French Ligue 1.

Having fired blanks in the Great Danes’ 1-0 away win at Olympique Lyon, the Nigeria rediscovered his scoring form to power his side to victory.

His 16th minute effort worked the magic for Christophe Galtier’s men after converting a fine pass from Jonathan Ikone.

Lille could have added a second of the game but Jonathan Bamba had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneurin in the closing stages of the fixture.

The Caf Awards nominee who now boasts nine French top-flight goals was in action from start to finish while Morocco’s Saad Agouzoul and Mozambique’s Reinildo Mandava were not dressed for action.

For Brest, Algeria international Haris Belkebla saw every minute of action with Cameroon’s Jean-Charles Castelletto making way for Denys Bain after 18 minutes.

Victory for Galtier’s side is a massive boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Chelsea.

The Group H encounter billed for Stamford Bridge is a dead-rubber, however, they would be hoping to bow out of the competition on a high.

Source: Goal.com

