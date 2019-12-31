LHS Schools hold Christmas, end-of-the-year party

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a fun galore at LHS Schools’ Christmas and end-of-the-year party, which held at the Otta, Ogun State premises of the institution.

In her opening remarks, Alhaja Kemi Hassan, Director of Schools, stressed the significance of Christmas as a season of showing kindness in gift-giving to families, friends, and especially to the less fortunate ones and needy in the society.

Hassan charged all not to concentrate only on wining and dining but also remember to imbibe the spirit of the joy and real meanings of Christmas by donating to the poor and pursue peace, which Jesus Christ preached when He was on earth. “He, after all, is the reason for the season,” she said.

Beautiful Christmas Carols were rendered by the primary and secondary schools pupils. Bible lessons were also read, while College teachers also made presentations. There were also dance competitions by the parents, which added fun to the event.

In her closing remarks, the PTF Chairperson, Mrs. Gbolasere Yetunde, commended the school management and students for the great performances and brilliant displays.

