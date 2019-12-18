Level of deprivation in S-East unbearable — S/East Devpt Union

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

…Says, Igbo presidency is diversionary tactics from northern elements

THE National President of the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe has lamented the level of deprivation in the South East, saying it is unbearable.

According to him, the greatest factor that fuels crime is economic deprivation and he called on Ndigbo at home and in the Diaspora to divest their wealth towards home to provide job and development for the people.

To achieve this, the ASETU President said, “we have introduced the Aku Ruo Ulo investment initiative to catalyze and boost the Igbo homeland economy through a backward integration model which is a self-help paradigm, for which the Igbo are exclusively known”.“He explained the initiative as “an action plan for making our wealthy brothers and sisters who reside outside Igbo land to begin to consciously, gradually and seamlessly repatriate their wealth back home.“In this way, more jobs will spring up and social vices will take a nose-dive in Igbo land.

It is the development of the Igboman in Igboland. It is painful to note that the greatest number of individual wealthy Nigerians are Igbos, yet this reality has not reflected in the existential conditions of the Igboman in Igboland”.He added that “the aggregate wealth of our people is scattered across the globe, and their business nestling everywhere.

But with the repatriation of just 20% of our wealth back home, no Igboman will think of residing outside Igboland. We will be cheating ourselves if we don’t realize this.The Igboman doesn’t believe in sharing other people’s resources or unearned wealth. We bring out our best under excruciating conditions. We have the capacity, the ingenuity and the technology.

“The sharing of oil money has taken us backwards. The people that need oil should keep taking oil, but after looking inward and implementing our Aku Ruo Ulo Initiative, they will bring the oil money back to us by purchasing our goods and services. They will need our shoes, cars and textiles. They will come to us.

“That is the ultimate restructuring. It is the economic restructuring of Nigeria. It is what we can do for ourselves as Igbo people. That is a restructuring that can never be restructured again. That is what we are talking about”, Diwe said.“

On the agitation for Ndigbo to produce Nigeria President in 2023, Diwe said though it was a welcome clamour, it was a diversionary tactics from some North elements.

“The current debate over a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction come 2023 did not start in the South East or the South South. It began from the North as an antithesis to the agitations for restructuring, referendum, remaking of the constitution and secession which the various Igbo groups represent.

“The northerners just flew a kite that they would hold onto power for hundred years and our people began to debate it. They began to agitate for power. They quickly dropped other noble agenda which are aimed at addressing the Igbo question in Nigeria forever.

“There are many fundamental questions about to be swept under the carpet through the gimmicks of Igbo Presidency. If we don’t resolve them now, they will continue to haunt us. A Nigerian President of Igbo extraction will make no meaning to an average Igbo man if the most pressing questions are not resolved.

“The agitations you see are really self-serving and obviously a diversionary tactic from the Igbo course of action”, ASETU President said.

He however insisted that any person to be presented by Ndigbo for the office of the President must be a person “with a proven track record of integrity and someone poised to lift the people off the economic quagmire and dung pit the country has been plunged into.“

Vanguard

