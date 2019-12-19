Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge begins cashless operation January 1, 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

Managers of Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, Lekki Concession Company Limited LCC, yesterday disclosed that in line with the policy thrust of Governor Sanwo-Olu Babajide on traffic management and easy movement of people and goods within the metropolis, Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge will begin cashless operations January 1, 202.

Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, LCC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos while interacting with the media.

According to Omomuwasan, the new initiative would commence effectively from January 1, 2020.

However, for easy and transparent transaction, LCC’s boss said for the bridge, only electronic means of payment would be accepted.

Part of the electronic payment options, according to Omomuwasan include eTag, prepaid cards, contactless cards, or payment vouchers.

Any of these means, he added, could be used for passages at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza.

The cashless policy, however, would not affect tolling at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza, Omomuwasan added.

”Road users are therefore advised to visit any of our customer service centres to obtain toll devices, eTag, prepaid cards, contactless cards, or payment vouchers for passages at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza. However, kindly note that cash will still be accepted at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza”.

Justifying the new policy, Omomuwasan, who noted that traffic management was key to Sanwo-Olu’s Theme

Agenda, said his company recently upgraded their tolling system for higher efficiency, adding that, the process of upgrading had been completed.

To ensure that the new initiative become operational without hitch, Omomuwasan said LCC had commenced massive public campaign.

Ultimately, he said the process is meant to achieve better traffic management, which in turn will make road users better and happier using their roads.

According to him, LCC provides 24/7 patrol services and ambulance service to take care of any emergency like accident on their roads.

He also said that LCC does vehicle recovery service, in case of any breakdown, at no cost to the vehicle owners, irrespective of whether the road user is a registered member or not.

Part of the initiative was the introduction of a mobile app for road users, adding that, the app was very interactive.

He added that, with their strategies, no one would be left stranded on either bridge or the road, assuring that, LCC had engaged competent hands to help those who may not be IT savvy.

He said LCC, which had consulted widely with several stakeholders, would continue to maintain open line of communication, having given tax free call line through the public can also reach the company.

