Lecturer, 10 others kidnapped by Boko Haram beg for freedom

By Ben Agande, with agency report

No fewer than 11 persons, including a lecturer in College of Education, Gashua in Yobe State, who were recently kidnapped by Boko Haram in the state have appeared in a video shared by their abductors, asking the Federal Government to come to their rescue.

This came as Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, weekend, called on the Federal Government to review its negotiation strategy with the terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of the Boko Haram, including Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls, were rescued and released to their families.

The abductees said they were mostly Christians who hailed from Yobe State, and asked the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to also help secure their freedom.

In the one minute, 29 seconds short video, one of the abductees, Bitrus Bwala, who identified himself as a principal lecturer at the College of Education, Gashua, in Yobe State, spoke on behalf of the others.

“I was on my way to my station on November 27, 2019, when I was abducted by the Tilafa army (Boko Haram). I appeal to the Federal Government to come to our aide,’’ said Bwala.

Leah Sharibu still alive

Bwala also said Leah Sharibu, one of the scores of schoolgirls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State, was still with the abductors.

Speaking further, Bwala said: “We also say the government has not done enough, that is why Leah Sharibu is still with this group.

“We, therefore, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever…it takes to come to our rescue.”

Meanwhile, ACF has called on the Federal Government to review its negotiation strategy with terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of Boko Haram, including Leah Sharibu, and the Chibok girls, were rescued and released to their families.

In a statement, which was signed by the forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Biu, ACF condemned the recent killings of aid workers, including women by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

The ACF said the action of the terrorists was callous, barbaric and inhuman and totally against the tenets of Islam and humanity.

According to the forum, the killing is clear desecration of Islam, which preaches sacred inviolability of the individual.

It expressed regret that the Federal Government’s assurance that it was working to secure the release of the abducted aid workers did not achieve the desired result.

It called on the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of all abducted persons still in custody of the terrorists in order to assuage the fears of Nigerians.

The statement read: “The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, is shocked and saddened by the sad news of yet another killing of four aid workers, including a woman, by Boko Haram terrorists yesterday in Borno State.

“It would be recalled that sometimes last year, two female aid workers with International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, were abducted by the terrorists during an attack on the military base in Rann, Borno State, and were subsequently executed by the terrorists on the grounds that the Federal Government failed to meet up with some of their demands.

‘’The recent action of the terrorists, to say the least, was callous, barbaric and inhuman and totally against the tenets of Islam and humanity. The killing is clear desecration of Islam which preaches sacred inviolability of the individual.

“The Federal Government’s assurances that it has been working with some friendly countries and other international organizations to save the lives of the innocent aid workers and other kidnapped female students have not yielded the desired result.”

“ACF, therefore, urges the FG to review its negotiation strategy with the terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of Boko Haram, including Leah Sharibu, and the Chibok girls are rescued and released to their families.

“ACF urges the FG to intensify its rescue operations in order to assuage the fears of Nigerians of what may happen to those still in captivity. ACF extends its condolences to the families of those who were brutally executed by the terrorists for serving humanity and equally commiserates with the families of those still captivity.”

