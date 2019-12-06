Leave footprints you will be proud of – Cleric admonishes Nigerian youths

By Evelyn Usman

Nigerian youths have been advised to pursue the best in life irrespective of where they find themselves, by ensuring they leave footprints they would be proud of.

The admonition was given by lead Pastor of one of the fastest growing churches in America,Stephen Chandler, at the just concluded maiden edition of a three-day conference themed ‘Living Your Best Life, at The Waterbrook, in Victoria Island area of Lagos.

He clarified that living life at its best was

beyond being able to live comfortably and provide for loved ones, neither was it to have the latest gadgets and wealth that would take one to the top of the world’s list of richest people.

Rather, he stated that it was living a life as defined by God, adding that it was paramount therefore, to seek God’s presence.

He said, ” Your best life is not the next phase of your life . It is not the next in money, in education or relationships . Your best life can only be found in the present e of God”.

The three-day event started on an exciting note with a music concert by award winning artists like Sinach, Banky W, Mairo Ese, Nosa, Cobhams and Korede Bello.

Other highlights from the conference included a panel discussion on Purpose, where speakers including Zai Chandler, Banky W, and Afua Osei shared insights on what purpose meant and how to walk in it.

The second panel discussion featured Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lanre Olusola, Adesua Etomi Wellington and Lala Akindoju , who gave expository talks on the desire for validation and negative consequences of seeking validation in the wrong places.

Vanguard