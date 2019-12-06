Breaking News
Leave footprints you will be proud of – Cleric admonishes Nigerian youths

Nigerian youths  have been advised  to pursue the best in  life irrespective of where they find themselves, by ensuring they leave  footprints they would be proud of.

The admonition was given by lead Pastor  of one of the fastest growing churches in America,Stephen Chandler, at the just concluded maiden edition of  a three-day conference themed ‘Living Your Best Life,  at The Waterbrook, in Victoria Island area of Lagos.

He clarified that living life at its best was

beyond being able to live comfortably and provide  for loved ones, neither  was it to have   the latest gadgets and wealth that would  take one to the top of the world’s list of richest people.

Rather, he stated that it was  living a life as defined by God, adding that it was paramount therefore, to seek God’s presence.

He said, ”  Your best life is not the next phase of your life . It is not the next in money, in education or relationships . Your best life can only be found in the present e of God”.

The three-day event started on an exciting note with a music concert  by  award winning artists like Sinach, Banky W, Mairo Ese, Nosa, Cobhams and Korede Bello.

Other highlights from the conference included a panel discussion on Purpose,  where speakers including Zai Chandler, Banky W, and Afua Osei shared insights on what purpose meant and how to walk in it.

The second panel discussion featured Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lanre Olusola, Adesua Etomi Wellington and Lala Akindoju , who gave expository talks  on the desire for validation and negative consequences of seeking validation in the wrong places.

