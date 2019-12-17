Breaking News
Translate

Lazio joins title race after late drama against Cagliari

On 6:12 amIn News, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lazio

Lazio scored twice in added time to win 2-1 in Cagliari in Serie A on Monday for an eighth straight victory.

In a battle between the teams that started the weekend third and fourth, Lazio were beaten after 90 minutes.

Giovanni Simeone had opened the scoring for Cagliari in the ninth minute with a superb volley from the left.

READ ALSO: Man City won’t stand in way of Arteta joining Arsenal ― Reports

Lazio grew more dangerous as the match progressed but the Sardinians held on until the second minute of added time when Luis Alberto volleyed in from the edge of the box. In the dying seconds of the seventh minute of additional time Felipe Caicedo headed the winner.

The victory left Lazio three points behind leaders Inter Milan and second-place Juventus.

Lazio has built a four-point cushion over rivals Roma while Cagliari slip to fifth, a further three points back, after their first loss since the second week of the season.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!