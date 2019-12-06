Lawyers want abolition of laws granting ex-governors pension

Some lawyers in Ibadan on Friday called for the abolition of laws granting former governors pension, saying such laws were in conflict with the 1999 Constitution(as amended).

The lawyers made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mr Michael Lana, described the action of concerned state Houses of Assembly which enacted such laws as“immoral and unconscionable. ”

Lana, who said that the Houses of Assembly did not have the power to enact such laws, urged lawmakers to safeguard the funds of their respective states.

He said that the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) was the only body vested with the responsibility of fixing the remuneration of public office holders and their entitlements after they leave office.

The former commissioner said that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice could challenge the laws in question considering that they conflict with relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“Every state that has that law should repeal it; you cannot make a law for your own benefit, it is against the Code of Conduct.

“ A provision of the code of conduct says governors cannot do anything in their favour while in government.

“So, signing (the bill on their pension) into law is against the code of conduct.

“Those former governors that are now ministers and senators collecting money from different public coffers contravene some sections of the constitution and that of the code of conduct and liable to criminal prosecution,” Lana said.

Also contributing, Mr Seun Abimbola, another former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, said the action of serving senators and ministers earning pension as former governors contravened the Pension Act (as amended).

According to Abimbola, pension is payable to only retirees while serving senators and ministers are public office holders and not retirees.

“Earning salary as public office holders and as retirees infringe on the established rules of engagement,” Abimbola said.

