By Gabriel Olawale

Legal Practitioner and Mediator, Mrs Uwala Murphy-Akpieyi has advised senior lawyers in the country to desist from treating junior colleagues like clerks as federal and state governments are urged to set up more alternative dispute resolution centres.

Uwala who spoke during the 20 years remembrance of her late father, Esan of Warri, Chief Nelson Asigboro, said the government should introduce two years internship for law students in order to enable them garner more experience after their service year.

She said: “The relationship between juniors and senior lawyers needs to improve, in many instances I see senior lawyers treating junior colleague like a clerk. A situation whereby you see junior lawyers carrying briefcases and books running after senior colleague like clerk is unfair. If you need someone to carry your briefcase and book, employ a clerk.

“Government needs to set up more alternative dispute resolution centres at least one per each local government areas and encourage people to send their matters for mediation. For instance, at the Lagos multi-door court, we have what we call the Lagos settlement week which comes up about two, three times a year and you see so many people come to file their cases and it is free. In the end, they are always impressed because it is quicker, cheaper and confidential.

“Alternative dispute resolution is now a global trend as most foreigners would rather have their disputes resolved through this medium. The issues of case adjournment in court along with the huge logistic have made many people embrace alternative dispute resolution.

She urged federal and state government to always respect the rule of law with remain the bedrock of any successful society.

Uwala who recalled her time with late Esan of Warri, Chief, Nelson Asigboro, said that her father was an advocate of peace, culture and integrity.

“We are organizing the 20 years remembrance of my late father, Nelson Asigboro Mene-Afejuku who was born on the 13th February 1913 in Batere Warri Local Government Area and died on 2nd November 1999.

“My father believes so much in good name, he loves to help less privileged in the society and belief so much in integrity and truth. He always says to us the children that we must work hard to keep the family good name and he didn’t like laziness and people compromising. During his lifetime, he likes people to be well dressed. He was a very proud Ishekiri prince during his lifetime.”

Vanguard