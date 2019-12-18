Lawan, Abaribe, others mourn Senator Uwajumogu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo South.

Lawan in a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi comiserated with the family of the deceased Senator and the government and people of Imo State over the tragic loss.

Lawan also condoled with Distinguished senators and friends of the departed senator.

He recalled that Senator Uwajumogu was full of life at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, which made the news of his death even more difficult to take.

But God gives and takes in line with his supreme sovereignty so we cannot question His will.

Lawan said, “Senator Uwajumogu’s sudden death is shocking and a painful loss to the ninth National Assembly where he always made robust contributions to the debates and other activities of the Upper legislative chamber. He will be greatly missed by all of us his colleagues and staff of the Senate.”

The Senate President prayed that God Almighty will comfort his loved ones and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Recall that the death of the Senator was confirmed to journalists outside the Senate chamber on Wednesday by the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha.

He was said to have slumped in the toilet while taking his bath and rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he died.

Uwajumogu was initially treated in the United Arab Emirates for his protracted illness, but recently returned to Abuja after showing signs of recovery, according to a source familiar with his situation.

Also yesterday, the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South has described the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu as a huge loss to Nigeria, his constituents and in particular Imo State.

Abaribe said, “I am saddened by his death. It is very sad that he died at this time. Ben was simply a good fellow, an erudite legislator, a fine gentleman, a loving husband and father. He is indeed a Senator of Nigeria, very patriotic. He straddled the Senate isles beyond partisan inclinations. We shall sorely miss him.”

Also mourning his colleague, Senator Elisha Abbo, PDP, Adamawa said, ” He was 51. I can confirm that my colleague and brother Ben Uwajumogu has left us to be with the Lord. It calls for sober reflection.”

“It is a clear indication that this world is like market and when you come you will go back home. Ben has come to the market he has behaved well and gone back to account for his good deeds on earth. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

