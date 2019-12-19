Law school urged to adopt legal-tech skills

Kindly Share This Story:

Managing Director of ESQ Training, Mr. Lere Fashola, has called on the Nigerian Law School to introduce case management processes and legal technology, specific legal-tech skills, such as database management, statistics, analytics, and digital communications, apart from its fields of substantive law, mandatory curriculum.

Fashola disclosed that the Law School would further and better serve the legal profession, by teaching students business, project management, and general tech skills. He said this at the maiden edition of the Innovation and Tech Law Summit, held in Lagos.

Fashola who spoke on ‘The Future of Legal Services Delivery: Navigating the Technology Minefield,’ in one of the sessions, noted that technology was transforming the world into a global marketplace where goods and services now cross borders faster and easier, and legal services are not an exception.

He noted, that to be ahead of the curve, technical knowledge, business expertise, and a range of other skills, are needed. “In future, the business of law will require fewer lawyers general support staff members, junior Lawyers, and generalists and more legal technicians and project managers. Tech skills in the areas of digital communication and collaboration, computer and data science, and statistics, will become the coin of the realm in this profession. In some law firms, new roles including legal process managers and general legal technicians will emerge.

“There is, on the horizon, a new segment of the legal economy that is financed by non-lawyers, and heavily focused on data, process, and technology, which taps into skill sets not traditionally taught in Law School. Law School needs to figure out how to deal with the changes occurring in the legal marketplace, and the organised Bar, needs to address the demographic shift.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr Chuma Akana, the Convener of the Summit said the Innovation and Tech Law Summit is an annual event, which is aimed at gathering thought leaders in technology companies, lawyers, payment companies, government/regulation agencies and startups, techpreneurs and venture capitalists, to discuss various ways to improve the ecosystem, the latest trends and showcase products.

Akana noted that the summit revolved around the critical role of the different stakeholders in ensuring an enabling environment for digital innovation to thrive.

