Law and Logan offers free water test to Nigerian homes

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria is a party to the United Nations declaration on the Right to Water, which entitles everyone living in Nigeria to safe water for personal and domestic use. Unfortunately, access to clean water is a daily challenge for many Nigerians including those in urban areas such as Lagos.

Lagos is undoubtedly the commercial nerve-centre of Nigeria with the largest concentration of industries and homes. However, water resources in Lagos for domestic, industrial and commercial use is becoming scarce as a result of pollution of water bodies by wastewater, among other factors.

Domestic use of untreated or contaminated water can lead to public health problems like waterborne diseases which account for the death of over 3.5million people yearly. Water quality testing is essential in identifying contaminants and preventing water-borne diseases. It also serves as a baseline for improving water quality by using various methods of treatment in providing safe drinking water for communities.

Law and Logan Energy and Engineering Company, an indigenous organization that has over the years emerged to be a formidable and enviable Energy and Environmental Engineering firm in Nigeria is celebrating the yuletide season by providing Free Water Test to Nigerian homes this December. This gesture is in line with the companys vision to be the leading provider of integrated energy and environmental solutions in Africa.

The festive season is a time of giving and as the holidays approach, we would like to give back to the society by offering free water test to homes. We are encouraging the public to take advantage of this free water test to ascertain water quality in their homes and determine its health quotient.

The overexploitation and excessive pollution of surface water caused by the discharge of untreated waste, dumping of industrial effluents and the run-off from agricultural fields, has increased pressure on groundwater resources and has led to the deterioration of groundwater quality. This brings about the risk of drinking contaminated water which results in increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases including diarrhoea.

While many understand the importance of drinking safe and healthy water, lack of awareness about the right purification method is another problem that often leads to health challenges. Oyeleke Ajiboye, MD, Law and Logan Energy & Engineering Company.

Over the years, we have succeeded in becoming a reliable water and wastewater treatment company with cost-effective and reliable treatment systems and services that ensure uninterrupted quantity and quality of water.

Our systems and services also enable regulatory and environmental compliance, increase efficiency through water reuse and prepare clients for next-generation demands. Our goal is to provide feasible solutions to the treatment of water and wastewater in different locations especially contaminated water-prone areas such as Victoria Island and Lekki.

Law and Logan is a division of Efficacy Group. We provide services which include water treatment, effluent treatment, sewage treatment, flood management and sanitation amenities that help to promote and protect public health and the environment,” he said.

