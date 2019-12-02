By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Commercial motor drivers with more than one passenger on the front seat as well as cyclists with more than one passenger would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted for violation of Oyo State Road Traffic Law.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, at Ibadan while addressing journalists.

Fagbemi said the number of accidents attributed to overloading in the recent has risen, calling on all motorists to comply with the State Road Traffic Law (2019) that compelled motorists not to take more than a passenger at the front while commercial motorcyclists were also to take a passenger with compulsory use of crash helmet.

“Owing to the significant number of motorcycle-related road crashes recorded in the State in the last two quarters of the year, it has become imperative and expedient to fully and strictly implement the portion of the State Road Traffic Law 2019, which clearly stipulates that all motorists and motorcycles operating within the State should not at any point in time carry more than one passenger and must as well utilize the crash helmet.”

“In the best interest of citizens of Oyo State, particularly as the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration is committed to the security of lives and properties of the people, the governor has directed, through OYRTMA that all commercial motorists and motorcycles must adhere strictly to the traffic law on the number of passengers to load, so as to avoid accident.”

Fagbemi reiterated the readiness of the State administration to put any offender caught violating the law through the legal process to serve as deterrence for others.