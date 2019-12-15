Lauretta Cookey unleashes seven songs for Christmas

By Ayo Onikoyi

Vocal queen, Lauretta Cookey has great plans to make this Christmas like no other as she is set to release her debut album titled ‘That Time of Year’, comprising of seven tracks, all Christmas songs, undiluted, raw with a twist, unconventional to run-of-the-mill gospel songs.

According to her, the songs are already known to the public, all she did was to give it verve and present it in the most unusual way.

“ They are popular songs, but recorded with a twist, so they sound different, exciting and fun. There are five songs of which I wrote one myself. With the fives songs come the Intro and the Interlude, making seven tracks in all,” she said.

All the songs were recorded, mixed and mastered by Skytimz (Temidayo Idowu).

While this may go down as Lauretta first official effort, she’s not exactly a rookie in the music business. She has been doing music professionally for more than 10 years but mostly as background vocal to both local and international music stars.

In Nigeria she has back up artistes like Cobhams Asuquo, Sammie Okposo and Nikki Laoye. Her international background vocal experience includes working with Kierra Sheard and Donnie McClurkin

Vanguard