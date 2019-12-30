Breaking News
Last time I stepped into a bank was 1985 ― Tunde Bakare

Bakare
Pastor Tunde Bakare

Victor Ogunyinka

Pastor Tunde Bakare has revealed that the last time he stepped into a banking hall for transaction purposes in 1985.

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Ministry said the other times he had stepped into a banking hall would be either to sanctify a new branch.

Pastor Bakare said the banks had always come to his home for transactions. “I am not showing off as you will call it, I am only provoking you to charge up yourself.

“My mother was not a rich woman, but someone once told her that she would have bank accounts abroad and she laughed, but right now, she has a son that has bank accounts abroad.

“These things don’t really have anything to do with education…”

Speaking on the topic: A Healthy, Robust Heavenly Bank Account. The outspoken pastor impressed that he is qualified to speak on the topic because he is a “God’s banker.”

Pastor Bakare said: If I can run bank accounts without visiting the banks, you too can. I don’t have two heads, neither does Dangote. Paying your tithe and offering doesn’t mean you have a heavenly bank account.”

“If you think I am going to rush this sermon, you missed. I am going to go slow, after all, our president is ‘Baba Go Slow’ and I am his very good friend…

“To store up a treasure in heaven requires a different approach. Holding loosely and sharing freely and giving away heartily treasure for God’s kingdom purpose,” Bakare said.

