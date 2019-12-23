Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Monday shut down the popular Quilox night club, situated at number 873, Ozumba Mbadwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos for environmental pollution.

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, sealed off the premises of the luxurious hangout, owned by the son of the late popular magician, Professor Peller, Mr Shina Peller, who is also a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing the Iseyin/Kajola Constituency in Oyo State.

The popular bar which is, according to General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, was shut down at exactly 1:30 pm on Monday afternoon for incessant noise, violation of rights of residents to the peaceful ambience without recourse to the extant law guiding its operations of maintaining standard permissible noise level.

The enforcement exercise which was led by Fasawe came on the heels of several complaints from the public over persistent traffic gridlock and noise pollution emanating from Quilox.

According to her, “LASEPA does not discriminate in the discharge of its duties, especially when implementing the Lagos State law on the eradication of environmental nuisances across the State.

“We perform our responsibilities without fear or favour. Adding that the agency has been enforcing all around the state, based on petitions received from the public and follow due procedures for effective service delivery for smooth operations and to also avoid hoax calls and misrepresentation of facts.

‘Upon receipt of any petition, we send out our team to ascertain the true state of things, on identifying infractions, we summons the parties involved in a mediation meeting. Where mutual agreement is signed,

“it’s after the violation of the truce that we enforce. We serve the interest of the people and tirelessly working to bequeath a functional and healthy environment, devoid of all forms of environmental degradations, regardless of whose ox is been gored” Fasawe asserted.

She, therefore, urged residents to corporate with the agency and ensure that they do not in any way contribute to the menace of noise pollution as the agency “will not hesitate to go after anyone irrespective of class status whenever petitioned are raised against their operations.”

