LASEMA boss to educate residents on safety at home

As Radio Lagos hosts a week home appliances fair, lecture

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-_Osanyintolu, is expected to deliver a lecture on safety at home as management of Radio Lagos Station is holding a seven day home appliances fair and lecture for residents.

The event is slated to commence from December 10th to 19th, 2019.

General Manager, Radio Lagos, Eko FM, Mrs. Ayo Sotonwa who disclosed this at a news conference, held in the corporation’s ground, Ikeja, added that the opening ceremony of the home appliances fair would be held at the Eko FM multi-purpose hall on 10 to 16th, with a lecture by Oke-_Osanyintolu, who will speak on the topic: “safety at home.”

The lecture, according to her, aimed at ensuring and boosting safety culture at individual homes on how to prevent the avoidable disaster that could lead to loss of lives and properties.

Sotonwa explained that the fair is being organised as part of a commitment to promote household items and afford both manufactures and dealers in home appliances to interact and display products in order to attract more patronage from the public at affordable prices.

Sotonwa said it is expected at the end of the fair members of the public would have been introduced to a wide range of new products in the market and genuine not fake.

The Secretary of the planning committee, Mr. Lateef Balogun however, called on interested exhibitors to contact the radio corporation for further details.

vanguard