Land revocation: Kwara governor has crossed the line – Saraki

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is pursuing a personal vendetta against my family with his actions and he would not win, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Saturday.

Saraki stated this in his reaction to the state government’s revocation of a piece of land occupied by his family in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Kwara State government had said on Friday that the land in question was originally designed for a government secretariat and clinic parking space.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, said in a statement that the government has made provisions for the secretariat in the 2020 budget.

However, Saraki has fought back and insisted in a statement he personally signed that the land was duly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it.

He said: “It should be noted that the excuse given by Abdulrazaq in his revocation order holds no water since it is clear that this is the height of his vengeance against my father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and I.

“This action is clearly a manifestation of vengeance … in his narrow-mindedness, he believes his victory at the polls is empowerment, entitlement, and enablement to settle scores, provoke and pursue inter-family rivalry. They expected the development and fulfillment of promises.

“Seven months down the line, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has shown that its cardinal programme is to wage war against my late father and I. He has demonstrated that his only competence and astuteness is in the area of viciously assailing the late Oloye Saraki and I. Definitely, he is a man with no sense of history. Enough is enough. Now, he has crossed the line.

“Perhaps, I should let it be known that if Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq thinks he is taking all these actions to get at me, he is only deceiving himself. There is no basis for competition between us. Our paths cannot cross because the status that he is struggling to attain, Almighty Allah has given it to me many years before now.

“With all his subterranean and open moves against my family, person, and property, I remain unmoved.

“However, his open antagonism against my late father and his legacies is unwarranted and will not be tolerated. He has definitely gone beyond bounds as he cannot be allowed to ride roughshod on the deceased. In this war against my late father, he will not win.”

