Lalong signs 2020 budget into law

…as speaker assures of effective oversight function

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has signed into law the 2020 budget which is pegged at N177, 340,521,177bn and directed the State Ministry of Finance to ensure adequate implementation of the budget.

The Governor stated his Government has approved the appointment of a reputable revenue expert to facilitate the maximization of internally generated revenue accruable to the state so as to generate more money through for proper budget implementation.

He noted that such step needs to be taken if we are to implement the 2020 Budget and address the deficit from 2019 which hovers in the region of over N32bn.

While signing the document yesterday at the Government House, Little Rayfied, Jos, he stressed, “With this budget approved and signed into law, I am directing the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning and indeed all MDAs to ensure effective implementation of the 2020 Budget.

“At this point, I will like to stress our efforts to meeting our revenue targets especially the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which is crucial to funding the 2020 budget, apart from setting new targets for the State Internal Revenue Service, Government has approved the appointment of a reputable revenue expert to facilitate the maximization of internally generated revenue accruable to the state.

“We hope to generate more money through this engagement. This and more we must do if we are to implement the 2020 Budget and address the deficit which hovers in the region of over Thirty Two Billion Naira. Like I stated while laying the budget on the floor of the House, Funds will be sourced locally and internationally to close this deficit gap as the need arises.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba also urged relevant implementing bodies to ensure they abide by the rule as the House would through its oversight functions monitor the progress and ensure the right things are done in the implementation of the budget.

Vanguard

