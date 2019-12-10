Lagos warns against encroachment on Festac phase 2 land

…Urges illegal occupants to regularize with FHA, state government

By Kingsley Adegboye & Gabriel Olawale

Lagos state government weekend warned those who have encroached into Festac phase 2, as their action is inimical to the housing project being proposed by the federal government on the expansive land located in Egolima District beside 7th Avenue, Festac phase1, Lagos.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who gave the warning while on tour of the site to see the extent of illegality being perpetuated by some individuals in the area, expressed displeasure over the way and manner illegal building projects are ongoing at Festac phase 2, which he said compromise the building regulatory procedure of the state government.

Salako who was led to the site inspection by officials Federal Housing Authority FHA, said that some of the illegal buildings on the land are already caving in, stressing that they put the lives of occupants of the structures at risk. “What we have observed here today is that there are some illegal buildings springing up on the Festac Phase 2 project with a land mass of 1,126 hectares, which was part of the 2, 040 hectares of the entire land mass of Festac town. As you can see, some of the illegal buildings are already caving in. The building processes here are not in accordance with building and planning regulations of the state government.

“Also most of the building owners are not allottees of FHA. I am using this medium to appeal to all those on Festac phase 2 land illegally to go and regularise their documents with FHA and also the Lagos state government to avoid penalty. Our men will continue to ensure that proper and best procedures are followed as regards building approvals and regularisations”, the Commissioner stated.