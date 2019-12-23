Lagos SWAN fetes Sanusi over contract extension as NFF scribe

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter, on Monday congratulated the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammad Sanusi, over his recent contract extension for another five years in office.

Lagos State SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement, said that the re-appointment of Sanusi was a confirmation of the remarkable achievement of the experienced football administrator.

The re-election took place at the last Annual General Assembly of the NFF held in Benin City, Edo state.

Oshundun praised the exemplary qualities of the top NFF chieftain which, he said, contributed in no small way to the peace currently being enjoyed in Nigerian football.

“As an association, we rate him so high for his exemplary qualities. He is a stabilizing factor in the Nigerian Football Federation.

“We also praise his level of maturity in the face of opposition and provocation while discharging his duties as the General Secretary which is so commendable.

“We thereby further task the NFF to focus more on grassroots development to unearth more talents for the age grade teams with the long term goal of featuring for the Super Eagles and Super Falcons.

“We as members of Lagos SWAN will continue to support the federation in the quest to meet its goals,” he said.

Oshundun added: “As critical stakeholders in the sports sector, it is imperative that we join hands with other stakeholders with similar objectives to grow sports in Nigeria.

” As watchdogs and members of the fourth estate of the realm, we shall continue to play our roles and hold public office holders accountable when needed and support them where necessary,” he said. (NAN)

