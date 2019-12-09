ACOED to be upgraded to University status, Sanwo-Olu reveals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed plans of his administration to upgrade Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, to a University of Education.

Sanwo-Olu, unveiled this on Monday when he received the newly elected Zonal Coordinators of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone D, led by Comrade Kappo Olawale at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor, in a closed-door meeting with the group, assured of his administration’s commitment to the reforms of education sector, stating that “the sector has Lion’s share in the year 2020 budget.”

According to him, “We want to elevate Adesanya Ogunsanya College of Education to a University of Education. This is one of our plans as a government.”

“We are training all Primary School teachers and also recruiting new ones. We will ensure that the quality in our classrooms are the same. And this is based on the development of teachers first. Once we are able to push that, we will also improve the quality of teaching. We will see a better outcome and that will give us better pupils.

“We will also duplicate this in Secondary Schools across Lagos. We want to continue to reduce truancy, cultism and all those unhealthy acts amongst pupils. We will increase infrastructure in Schools.”

Sanwo-Olu, stressed that his administration would build new facilities for state institutions and complete the ones that were yet to be completed.

“We want to have positive impacts at all levels of education but we need you to understand and appreciate the efforts of the government. To be able to speak to your fellow students to ensure that we continue to work in an environment where there is peace, harmony, understanding and collaboration,” he stated.

The students were received by the Governor and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr Solomon Bonu and Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mrs Folashade Adebowale-Owoeye.

