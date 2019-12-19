Breaking News
Lagos shortlists 39 firms for 4th Mainland Bridge

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

At least 39 construction companies across the globe have expressed interest in the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge in Lagos even as the government closed further bid for the project.

Some of the companies that expressed interest in the project are – Julius Berger, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Kyeryong Construction Company, Pythagoras Holdings, CRCCCI Nigeria, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, Bua International Limited, China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company Limited, among others.

The Lagos State Government had called for expression of interest on the Fourth Mainland Bridge some weeks ago.

However, the state government opened the bid to unveil the companies that expressed their interest in the project on Wednesday with 39 companies signifying interest in the project.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, said the opening of the bid was the first of the six stages before a winner would be selected to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

She described the process as very transparent.

She said since the government did not have the fund for the project, it had to place it under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, adding that government was encouraged by the number of companies that bid for the project worldwide.

 

 

