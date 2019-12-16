Lagos requires at least 374,000 tonnes of fish per annum — Comissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said that to adequately cater for residents, the state requires at least 374,000 tonnes of fish production per annum compared to a domestic fish production of 155,262 tonnes per annum.

Meanwhile, the state has concluded plans to the 2019 Seafood Festival on Sunday with a view to projecting the aquaculture and seafood potentials of the State to both the local and international markets.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, revealed this on Monday, at a medias briefing to formally announce the year 2019 food festival, organized by the State Government in collaboration with a private company, Sirocco Productions Limited

According to the Commissioner, “With a population of over 22 million persons, the State requires at least 374,000 tonnes of fish per annum compared to a domestic fish production of 155,262 tonnes per annum.

“It is also anticipated that this gap will widen as the State Government’s vision of making the state a 21st Century Economy is fully achieved.”

Speaking on the festival, Lawal noted that the it would also project the state’s diverse seafood resources and bring to the fore its immense potentials and inherent investment opportunities.

The commissioner explained that the Festival, themed “Celebrating the Seafood Diversity of Lagos State” would also feature various local and exotic seafood dishes for the enjoyment of all guests and participants.

“As you all know, Lagos State is a maritime State with a coastline of about 180km along the Atlantic Ocean and a vast network of lagoons, creeks, rivers and estuaries, which accounts for 22 pet cent of its 3,577 KM2 land area and has fishing and supporting activities as the predominant occupation of the people living in the coastal and estuarine areas of the State.

“Thus, the State Government is organizing the 2019 Lagos Seafood Festival scheduled to hold at the Muri OkunolaPark, Victoria Island on Sunday,22nd December, 2019. The aim is to showcase Lagos State aquaculture and seafood potentials to the local and international markets as well as stimulate the growth of entertainment and tourism in the State,” the Commissioner noted.

According to him, tourism, culture and entertainment are fundamental activities in the State with the potential of boosting the creative economy of the State and make it a tourist destination for both local and international tourists when fully developed.

He stressed that the festival would not only showcase the states aquaculture and seafood potentials to the local and international markets but would also spotlight her in the international tourism calendar as a tourist destination.

“Other objectives of the festival include: developing networking or linkages among stakeholders; sharing knowledge and technology used in the industry and exchange information on products and services available in the global market; and creating jobs as fresh investments are attracted into the fisheries subsector,” Lawal stated.

be a celebration of the State’s seafood products and services featuring processed and fresh seafood, entertainment, music, culture, commerce, competitions and various cooking lessons.

