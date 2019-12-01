Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Kara bridge to reopen today



The Kara Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was partially closed on September 2, will be reopened today, Federal Controller of Works Adedamola Kuti said on Saturday.

Its reopening will ease the gridlock on the Lagos-bound traffic, which motorists have been going through in the past three months.

The bridge was closed to allow Julius Berger work on approximately 600 metres of the road, terminating at the Berger junction in Lagos.

Kuti said the bridge was being reopened because the contractor has finished work on that section. In a short media message (SMS), Kuti said: “Kara bridge diversion will be removed tomorrow morning having completed work on the section.”

He said the contractor and government engineers are working extra hard to complete other sections along the corridor to give a seamless travel experience to road users and those living along the corridor especially during the yuletide.

He recalled that the federal government had assured Nigerians in September of its determination to complete the rehabilitation of the Kara section before Christmas and the contractor will be removing the obstruction ahead of the deadline.

He said: “It is with this same kind of determination that we are trying very hard to complete other sections along the corridor that needs rehabilitation and we assure Nigerians of our readiness to serve them.”

