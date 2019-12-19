Lagos Guber: Supreme Court decision is a bondage decision — Salis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ishola Balogun

Chief Owolabi Salis, the candidate for Alliance for Democracy has described the decision of the Supreme Court dismissing his case as a bondage decision.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili affirmed the governor’s victory at the March 9, 2019 election after dismissing two separate appeals challenging the outcome of the poll.

Reacting to the judgement, Salis said the decision of the apex court would only encourage people to continue to do the wrong thing during election.

“In life, many have been in corners of hostage that they have no choice than to make a bondage decision. There is no doubt, this is what this decision is about.

“By the decision of the Supreme Court, what they are saying is that for you to win elections in Lagos, you have to intimidate, cause violence, collude with INEC, and above all allocate results against opposition and if possible give the opposition zero vote. This cannot be freely decided by holders of justice unless in bondage.

“If the holder of justice are no longer following justice or allowing justice to be, then everybody will be eating everybody soon in Nigeria. This is judicial crises. “Justice is supposed to regulate people to do the right thing but this decision tends to regulate people to continue to do the wrong thing in elections.

“President Muhammadu Buhari saw some of these problems with justice and tried to do something. I understood before, now some will understand. We need justice reform in Nigeria; very very important.

“About 10 guber cases heard in a day and decision taken immediately on all the cases. The Alliance for Democracy case has about 50,000 pages talk less of other cases. It is like “don’t bother us, our heads are full, get the hell out of here politicians”

“What I want to tell the people of Lagos now is to fear no human being; they are mortals. Fear only God, the Eledumare.

“I represent the people and the people have one last appeal to make; an appeal to God of true justice to do something. I have appealed on behalf of the people of Lagos to the God of Justice; he will do something soon. This is the God of no image, the creator of the Universe and the water planet, the God you cannot buy, the God you cannot deceive and the God you cannot put in hostage or in bondage. I am yet to decide my political future on whether to be a front-page politician or back-page politician but right now I want to focus on building my religious beliefs and charitable activities.

Vanguard

