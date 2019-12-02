…Appeal court judgment is corruption of justice— Salis

By Ishola Balogun

Alliance for Democracy (AD) and its governorship candidate in the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis have approached the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of All Progressive Congress, APC, insisting the governor was not elected by majority of valid votes.

Chief Salis described the decisions of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal dismissing his petition against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s election as “corruption of justice.”

The election petition tribunal and thereafter, the Appellate Court had recently dismissed Salis’ petition for lacking in merit.

Dissatisfied by both verdicts, the AD candidate approached the Supreme Court in suit number SC:1421/2019 seeking the nullification of Sanwo-olu’s election on various grounds.

He said the Sanwo-Olu was not elected by majority of valid votes even as he claimed that the voter’s card used by the governor was “cloned,” noting that he got the fact when he called for Sanwo-Olu’s forms at INEC.

In the notice of appeal, the AD candidate raised seven issues for determination by the apex court. He also prayed the court to declare him as the duly elected Governor.

He said the election was marred by many irregularities, vote buying and politicking, adding the result was doctored to reflect zero votes for AD in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government in Lagos.

The AD candidate said, “There is a difference between judicial corruption and corruption of justice. Corruption of justice is all embracing and it includes putting technicalities above justice, not looking at the details and judicial maneuvering to favor special interest among others.

“We presented thousands of pages before the tribunal and the court of appeal. Arguments were heard and decision was rendered in about 3 days. The question is has the judiciary gone through the details.

“Sanwo-Olu and APC in collusion with INEC Lagos manipulated everything in the election process. To be validly elected as the governor of a state, you have to score the majority of the valid votes in 2/3rd of the local governments in the state. You also have to be qualified to contest for the election.

“The issues that were laid before the tribunal were whether Sanwo-Olu and APC scored majority of the valid votes in ⅔rd of the local governments and whether he is qualified to contest. The emphasis here is on the valid votes not the allocated or written votes. The results as announced were allocated. Sanwo-Olu and APC in collusion with INEC had free ops to manipulate everything and targeting particularly Chief Owolabi Salis possibly because of the Channels debate.

” I repeat, zero was allocated for Salis and AD in Ifako Ijaiye where I held 2 chieftaincy titles, the Saraki of Ojokoro and the Ajagungbade of Ifako, where I have over 5,000 trained students in empowerment and where I maintained relationships with religious leaders, traditions and Baales during the elections.

“Another issue was whether Sanwo-Olu was qualified to contest the election. I was in the Caribbean on vacation examining the election documents and discovered a funny voter’s card held by Sanwo-Olu. I went to INEC online to check, it came out invalid. Anyone can check online. Sanwo-Olu Voter’s identification Number is BBBB BBBB BB29 5797 059.

“I also discovered that he claimed he sat for GCE in May/June of 1981 in Ijebu Ife. I may be wrong, to the best of my knowledge, you seat for GCE in those days in November and outside the school system. What you sat for in school in May/June is WASCE. The question is what result was used for the University of Lagos admission? Is this what his master has on him as a control? This school examination is not for me to argue in the tribunal. We however argued the voter’s card issue which the judges corrupted.

“A vote is valid when lawful registration, lawful accreditation, and lawful voting is devoid of electoral malpractices, in other words,. A vote is not valid when is as a result of intimidation, thuggery, vote buying, multiple voting, offer of food at the polling booths to vote, and so on.

“The contention of the petitioner Salis and AD are that there is substantial non compliance with the electoral act and guidelines, that the votes recorded for Sanwo-Olu and APC were allocated votes and not valid votes and that electoral malpractices were committed in favor of the Sanwo-Olu and APC in 5 stages of the elections as follows: Stage 1: Pre Election Malpractices. This includes terrible manipulation of voters register, malpractices in INEC adhoc staff recruitment; most of them are APC members, non release of voters card to potential voters of which I was a victim, multiple registration, non release of complete materials, collusion with INEC and others, non release of agents card and other materials to opposition parties, overspending for the election to justify malpractices; Lagos spends a lot to make you feel they are popular when they are not.

“Stage 2: Election day malpractices done at polling booths. This includes non use of card readers, chasing away agents of the opposition, Voters intimidation, multiple voting, vote buying, food for votes and kitchen were maintained in many polling booths; You vote, you get a pack of food, thuggery, violence including use of dangerous weapons as widely reported by registered observers, bribery and overspending

“Stage 3: Ward Level Malpractices. This includes chasing away agents of the opposition parties, collation malpractices, excessive delays to favor Sanwo-Olu and APC among others.

“Stage 4: Local Government Level Malpractices. This includes chasing away agents of the opposition parties, excessive delays to favor the opposition party, collation malpractices among others. “It was interesting that we informed the tribunal and the court of appeal that thousands of votes cast for Salis in Ifako Ijaiye for example were reduced to zero. All the results at the Local Governments levels were mere allocations and not a reflection of the valid votes.

“Stage 5: State Level. This includes collation Malpractices adoption and collusion. This is the final. “Interestingly, Sanwo-Olu and APC did not testify in the tribunal to the allegations that Chief Salis won more of the valid votes and should be declared as the winner and that Sanwo-Olu was not qualified for the election. Sanwo-Olu was subpoenaed by Salis lawyers but refused to appear as respondent. He was supposed to testify but did not testify. If you are a respondent is a case and you failed to testify, then you have conceded in the allegation. In other words, Sanwo-Olu conceded Salis won the majority of the valid votes in the governorship election. It is not the intention and freewill of voters in Lagos to be intimidated during any elections and doing so constitute gross misconduct because such act seize the fundamental freedom of the people.

