Lagos govt demolishes two distressed buildings in Island

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Determined to prevent further loss of lives and properties through building collapse, the Lagos State Government on Friday evening pulled down two life-threatening structures in Lagos Island.

The affected buildings were located at 52 and 54 Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island.

The structures, a three-storey and storey buildings, were demolished through a controlled mechanism carried out by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and supervised by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Material Testing and Laboratory Agency and the coordinating Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The Managing Director of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the exercise was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to protect lives and properties of Lagosians.

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA officials brought down the buildings at 11:30 p.m., on Friday as part of the early warnings response mechanism.

.He said: “The three-storey building located at 54, Bamgbose Street owned by the Masha family, was on Friday, December 13th, 2019, taken to ground zero.

“In the same development two days earlier, the defective one – storey building located next door, at 52, Bamgbose Street on the Island owned by the Olorunkoya family, was also brought down to ground zero on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, The buildings had their roofs removed by the owners sometime ago, in order to force recalcitrant tenants to vacate the property.”

Oke-Osanyitolu, restated the agency’s commitment to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of a safer Lagos, where the safety of lives occupied a prime place in the administration’s agenda.

He said the government has resolved to redevelop Lagos Island which had several buildings built over 100 years ago.

Vanguard