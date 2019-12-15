Lagos gives quit notice to owners of illegal structures in Lekki

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Sunday ordered owners and occupants of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks, and containerised shops at Marwa Waterside area of Lekki and environs to leave the place within seven days or risk severe sanction.

The Chairman of the Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the “removal order” was required in order to reconstruct the coastal road which would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway and enhance free flow of traffic in that corridor.

He said: “Illegal business operators like iron benders, mechanics, food/fruits vendors, and others have turned the area into an eye-sore. In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials. It is interesting to note that none of the owners, occupants and illegal business operators have any permit from the state government.”

He reiterated that on the expiration of the “removal order” on December 19, operatives of the agency would embark on a clean-up exercise in the area and clampdown on all criminal elements terrorising law-abiding residents within the axis.

He also implored all illegal occupants of any of the government lands and properties across the state to vacate the same as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.

