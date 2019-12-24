Lagos First Lady promises to prioritise children’s welfare

Kindly Share This Story:

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the state government’s determination to prioritise the welfare of children.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said this during the Lagos State Government 2019 Christmas and End of Year Party for Children held at The Parliament, State House, Marina.

Also read:

According to her, children are precious to Lagos State, hence the need to ensure their well being and protection of their rights at all times.

The First Lady said that the party was held at The Parliament, State House, Marina so as to teach the children the history of Nigeria.

”It is important for children to know the history of Nigeria, as well as the THEMES agenda of the state government, designed to engender a greater Lagos.

”We decided this year that we should have the party in the House of Parliament. This place has been here for a long time.

”Way back, we had the whites that were ruling Nigeria then; we had people like Lord Lugard living there. If you have done history you would have heard that name.

”So, we want you to be part of the history too; we want you to know your history very well and at the same time, we want you to enjoy your party,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was important for people, including children, to show love to others and be thankful to God for His grace and benevolence in the spirit of Christmas.

The governor’s wife urged the children to be ambassadors of cleaner and greater Lagos by helping to sort wastes from the source.

According to her, the task of ensuring a cleaner Lagos involves everybody, including children, and that it must be taken seriously.

Sanwo-Olu urged the children to be vigilant and speak up when they see strange movements around their vicinity.

”Everybody has to be security conscious. When you see something, say something. Don’t keep quiet when you see something strange in your area or in school.

”Gone are the days when they say don’t open the door for strangers. Nowadays you have to be wary of the people you live with, not only the strangers.

”The uncle in that house, the aunty in that house, you have to be wary of them; you have to be careful. If you see anything they are doing that is not right, you need to report to your parents or guardians,” she said.

Also speaking, Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, urged the children to take their studies more seriously as they go into the New Year.

”My message is that parents should please take care of their wards and protect them from dangers out there. My prayer is that God will also protect us.

”For the children, please face your studies so that you can be great in life; so that you can be governor of Lagos State and President of Nigeria one day,” Okoya-Thomas said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: