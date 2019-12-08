Lagos: Doctors screen civil servants for hypertension, others

Lagos State medical doctors, on Saturday treated free of charge over 1000 civil servants under the employ of the state government for various ailments including hypertension, diabetes, malaria and other ailments. The participants benefited from free medical check-up, treatment, and counselling, to strengthen their health toward boosting productivity in the state.

Chairman of the Lagos Medical Guild, Dr Babajide Saheed who spoke to journalists during the free screening exercise explained that the medical mission was to bring healthcare delivery to workers as part of activities to mark the guild’s annual general meeting.

The programme was organised by the Medical Guild, an umbrella body of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State Government.

Saheed said the exercise was to identify hidden health challenges among workers, provide free medications, counselling and referrals to appropriate General Hospitals or Primary Health Centres for further treatment to those who require it.

“Workers work from Mondays to Fridays and do not have time to visit the hospitals to check their health status because of the nature of their job.

“In the last few years, we have heard about cases of people who slump and die in their offices, and because we do not want that in Lagos State, that is why we have come to check their health status,” he said.

According to him, there is a need for people to be conscious about their health status through regular medical check-ups to prevent health deterioration and emergencies.

He disclosed that the doctors had in the past conducted medical missions to different local government areas, the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Military and paramilitary to ensure a healthy society.

Speaking, Chairman, of the Organising Committee, Dr Adeleke Dankuwo said that the screening and treatment was to ensure fitness and vitality among workers.

Dankuwo expressed satisfaction at the turnout of the workers, saying that it shows the importance that they attached to their health.

Speaking to journalists, one of the beneficiaries from the state Ministry of Infrastructure, Mr Tosin Adeleke expressed gratitude to the Guild for the exercise said he was sick, and on his way to the hospital for treatment when he saw the banner publicising the free medical mission. Another participant, Mrs Bolanle Awe of the State Treasury Office, said bringing healthcare to the workplace was laudable, adding that ‘it gives the opportunity to know more about health management’.

