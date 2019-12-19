LAGOS CIVIC WEEK: Sanwo-Olu to Empower 2000 Lagos residents

Kindly Share This Story:

BY MONSURUDEEN OLOWOOPEJO

In a bid to grow Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to empower over 2000 residents of Lagos with grants that will aid them to establish and boost their business effectively.

The grant to the residents which comes through a social welfare intervention program is in line with the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda aimed at addressing every sector of the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, disclosed that the grant was part of the activities lined up for the on-going civic week and the launch of the Sanwo-Olu Cares initiative.

Adebowale stressed that the grant should be seen as ‘setting on the path’ for citizens who are able to contribute their quota to the economic development of the state.

“Beneficiaries of the social welfare inclusive initiative would be encouraged to invest 50% of the grant received in a small-scale business. The office of Civic Engagement has partnered with some companies to assist our citizens to actualize these goals by planning and monitoring the growth of their small-scale business.” Adebowale added.

According to her, the week-long programme championed by the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement which is set to commence on Friday the 20th and end on Boxing Day, 26th December also has other activities lined up for the development of Lagos.

The Special Adviser hinted that aside from the empowerment initiative scheduled to hold at the Eko FM Marquee, Alausa, Ikeja, other activities that will inculcate social values in children and youth, serving as a guideline for achieving widespread civic engagement through planned programmes of action has been included in the event.

“We aim at building a people-centered Lagos by adopting a variety of engaging activities as a channel to inspire individuals to be active participants in the process of nation-building. Engaging citizens remains our ultimate goal. We can only improve Lagos through our collective effort.”

Office of Civic engagement disclosed that there will be social visitations to Churches, Mosques as well as senior citizens, and relief materials will be distributed to them.

While the flag-off of the week-long event promises to be interactive, educative, and entertaining for participants; the special adviser stated that ‘Music and Message Gathering’, as a means of conveying messages to the youth and Lagosians effectively are also included in the event.

Vanguard

