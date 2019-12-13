Lagos Assembly screens three commissioner nominees, eight others

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday screened three commissioner nominees presented to the House by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The eight-member Ad-hoc Committee of the House also screened eight others nominated for the House of Assembly Service Commission and Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

The three commissioner nominees screened by the lawmakers were Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, and Bamigbose Martins.

The Assembly had on August 16, rejected three nominees presented for approval by Sanwo-Olu.

Those rejected by the House were Mr. Ajayi Bembe, Mr. George Obafemi and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The Committee’s Chairman, Rotimi Abiru (Somolu II) said 11 nominees were submitted by the governor to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

He said the eight other nominees included three for the state House of Assembly Service Commission and five for the state Civil Service Commission.

Among those screened for the Assembly Service Commission were Mr. Akeem Bello, a former member of the 8th Assembly, Mr. Kabiru Lawal, a member of the House from 2007 – 2011 and Mr. Richard Osungboye.

The nominees screened for the state Civil Service Commission were Mr. Babatunde Seriki, Mr. Avoseh Suru, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, Mrs. Olubunmi Fabanwo, and Mr. Kamalrudeen Olorunoje. (NAN)

Vanguard