Lagos Assembly screens Sanwo-Olu’s 3 commissioner-nominees



The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday screened three commissioner-nominees submitted by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The eight-member Ad-hoc Committee of the House also screened eight others nominated for the House of Assembly Service Commission and Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

The three commissioner-nominees screened by the House committee on Friday included Mr Ganiyu Ayuba, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde and Bamigbose Martins.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly had on Aug. 16, rejected three of the cabinet nominees presented to it for approval by Sanwo-Olu, necessitating their replacement.

Those rejected by the house included Mr Ajayi Bembe, Mr George Obafemi and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The Committee’s Chairman, Mr Rotimi Abiru (Somolu II) said a total of 11 nominees were submitted by the governor to the assembly for screening and confirmation.

He said the eight other nominees included three for the state House of Assembly Service Commission while five for state Civil Service Commission.

Among those screened for the Assembly Service Commission included Mr Akeem Bello, former member of the 8th Assembly, Mr Kabiru Lawal, a member from 2007 – 2011 and Mr Richard Osungboye.

The nominees screened for the state Civil Service Commission were Mr Babatunde Seriki, Mr Avoseh Suru, Mr Adesina Odeyemi, Mrs Olubunmi Fabanwo and Mr Kamalrudeen Olorunoje.

NAN reports that other members of the screening committee were Mr Victor Akande (Ojo I), Mr Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi-Isolo I), Mr Desmond Elliot (Surulere I).

Others were Mr Bisi Yusuf (Alimosho I), Mr Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa I) , Mr Folajimi Lai-Mohammed (Ikeja I), Mr Ajani Owolabi (Lagos Mainland I).

