Lagos assembly indicts Dangote trucks over damaging of roads

….urges Sanwo-Olu to call contractors to order

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly during plenary yesterday indicted trucks belonging to Dangote Group of Companies over continuous damage of roads in the state.

In the Motion moved by one of the members representing Epe 1, Mr. Abiodun Tobun, the House resolved to call on Dangote Group of Companies to perform its social responsibility role by supporting the state government in the construction and repairing of roads in the state.

It was observed that most of the roads in the state were being damaged by trucks belonging to Dangote Group Of Companies.

The House also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to direct the State Treasury Office, STO, to ensure that contractors are not paid contractual money without meeting the necessary conditions.

