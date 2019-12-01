La Floraison II and convergence of the masters

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

The second edition of La Floraison (The Bloom 2) art exhibition which opened on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Alexis Galleries will run till December 6.

La Floraison II parades the works of 21 renowned artists including Bruce Onobrakpeya; Bunmi Babatunde; Segun Aiyesan; Sam Ovrati (who is showing his “Come September” and “Female Figure”; Duke Asidere; Abiodun Olaku (with “The Spirit of Enterprise”);EdosaOguigo; Gerry Nubia(presenting “Go Getters” and “Abundance”); Joe Essien (exhibiting “Silenced and “When we turn a blind eye”);Ato Arinze;Gab Awusa (who has “Woman Alone” and “Disguised Beauty”); Alex Nwokolo (with “Red Canopy”, “The Colony” and “The Masquerade”).

Other exhibiting artists are John Oyedemi, Joshua Mmesirionye, Moses Unokwah, Sam Ebohon, Dominique Zinkpe, ZinnoOrara, Fidelis Odogwu, DiseyeTantua and Ruben Ugbine.

Speaking with arts writers during a press preview of La Floraison IIat Alexis Galleries, the artists whose themes of exhibiting works appear to coincide with the problem of global sex and human trafficking – the preoccupation of Bakhita Villa Project founded by Pope Francis – said they are using their works to fight anyone.

For instance, Sam Ovrati said he is, in his work, looking for the simple things of life such as the sunrise, the sunset, etc., which we can enjoy but often take for granted. For Ovrati, life is difficult for those who leave the moment in search of complex things. His works emphasize attunement to nature.

Gab Awusa hinted that his “Disguised Beauty” addresses the problem of some African women preferring to erode their natural beauties as in bleaching their skins and so on, while Gerry Nubia in his “Abundance” said he uses flower forest to show love – abundance of love.

Abiodun Olaku captures the hustle and bustle of Lagos with his “The Spirit of Enterprise” which he said is calmer at Night.

The La Floraison IIis a convergence of the masters, some of who have horned their trade for over three decades, blazing their trails from traditional to contemporary arts.

As usual with Alexis, part of the proceeds from this exhibition will go to Bakhita Villa Project in Lagos. La Floraison IIis supported by Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, Delta Airline, Cool World, UPS, Cobranet, Cool FM, Wazobia FM/TV, Art Café and the Homestores Ltd.