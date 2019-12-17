Kwara United suffer defeat on return, lose in Ilorin to Heartland

Kindly Share This Story:

A 60th-minute penalty by Christian Pyagbara inspired Heartland to a 1-0 win in Ilorin over nosts, Kwara United on Sunday.

It was the first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match in Ilorin since the 2017/18 season when Kwara United were relegated from the top flight and marks their return after the buy-over of Delta Force received conditional approval by the League Management Company (LMC).

ALSO READ: LMC grants conditional approval for Kwara United takeover of Delta Force

Heartland moved to within three points of the top four with the victory, while Kwara United remain rooted in the relegation zone after the loss.

The penalty was awarded on the 60th minute after a Kwara United defender handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

Kwara United’s best chance in the game came after Pyagbara’s goal, with Afolabi Abdulwaheed and Emmanuel Godwin failing to beat goalkeeper Chijioke Ejiogu after being presented with good chances.

ALSO READ: Federal High Court dismisses 2014 suit challenging legitimacy of LMC

Kwara United, who were second best for the majority of the contest have only and look to have continued the poor run of Delta Force which before the fixture only managed to win just two of their last seven league matches this season.

With seven points from eight matches, they sit five points off bottom-placed Nasarawa United, while Heartland are currently 10th on the table with 11 points from eight games.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: