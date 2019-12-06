Kubwa Traffic: FCTA task team to close Gwarinpa U-turn

Federal Capital Territory Administration Traffic Management Task Team says it will close the popular Gwarinpa U-turn as part of measures toward resolving the festering traffic logjam in that axis.

Chairman of the team, Mr Ikharo Attah, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said that the decision was in tandem with the resolve of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to ease traffic flow in the territory.

Also read:

Attah said that traffic bottleneck on the roads as well as rising accident ratescin had reached alarming levels.

He explained that the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Malam Umar Jubrin, acting on the minister’s directive, mandated some engineers to ensure that the traffic team’s request was fully carried out.

“After over two months of study of the situation during peak periods, we discovered that the major cause of traffic gridlock on the Kubwa expressway is the Gwarimpa U-turn located close to the Charley-boy route.

“We have tried to manage the situation for several weeks through the Federal Road Safety Corps by putting men and vehicles on the ground during peak periods.

“This yielded very little result as the traffic bottleneck is caused by those negotiating at the U-turn.

“This is a tough decision particularly as it will affect those entering Gwarimpa from the expressway, but we must not shy away from addressing the plight of millions plying the other northern expressway (Kubwa road),’’ he said.

He said that motorists would have to use the EFAB Metropolis interchange (flyover), to connect with the service lane that leads to Gwarimpa Housing Estate.

According to Attah, while the engineers will seal up the U-turn, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps would be on the ground to direct motorists and ensure the work is done without disruption.

Vanguard