By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi has described the stay of Senator Dino Melaye, who he defeated at the rerun for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat at the National Assembly, as a total disaster.

Adeyemi was declared a winner in the Court of Appeal ordered rerun, haven polled 88, 373 votes to oust Melaye, who got 62, 133 votes.

Addressing pressmen in Lokoja on Sunday, Senator Smart Adeyemi described senator Dino Melaye his political boy.

Addressing pressmen in Lokoja, on Sunday, Adeyemi who contested under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declared however promised to redeem the image of his constituency and the state general.

Adeyemi also apologized on behalf of the constituency to those Melaye had maligned during his period at senate, said that although he brought Melaye up in politics, but unfortunately he turned against him.

“Melaye’s era at the National Assembly was a disaster to the people of Kogi State and the nation in general.

“Dino was insulting everyone that made him. Nobody is too big for him to insult; fighting people. So, I am apologising to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Yahaya Bello, all the security and institutions he insulted on behalf of Dino and the Kogi West constituency, to forgive him. It is not in our character to be that reckless.

“Dino stole the political garment of his master, and anyone who stile his master’s dress before he matured will either wear an oversize clothes that will never be befitting to him.

“I am apologising to the people of Nigeria, Kogi State and Kogi West on behalf of Dino to forgive him. He was a disaster when he was at the National Assembly.

“I will bring development to my state and my constituency by the grace of God. My victory shows that the people of Kogi West want progress and development. Dino never won any election in this state.”

Adeyemi thanked the APC for their support, just as he commended Governor Yahaya Bello for making the party very strong in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.