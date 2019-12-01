Kogi West: Adeyemi’s victory will soon evaporate, I’m going to tribunal ― Dino

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaye, on Sunday, said he will challenge the “temporal and evaporative victory” of Adeyemi at the tribunal.

In a press statement issued in Lokoja, Melaye, that “said the victory attained by violence and fraud is tantamount to defeat..for it is momentary.”

The statement read, “It is not about Dino Mekaye; it is about Nigeria and our electoral system. I stay the course… not over yet.

“I want to specially thank God almighty that he preserved my life after five attempted assassination, combined forces of security agencies, INEC, federal, state and LG powers.

“I was fought on land, in the air and spiritually. It was not about the election but my life. God I thank you.

“The reaction of men and women of goodwill all over Nigeria, especially the wonderful people of Kogi West, who truly voted for me, is a testimony that God is with me and with us all. I won the election and Adeyemi remain my political wife.

“The forces against me are not beyond God. People should not worry about me. I am fine and will always be. I just thank God that the plan to kill me did not succeed. A living dog is better than a dead lion. I thank God for life. My name is Daniel; I cannot fall or fail.”

Vanguard earlier reported that was declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial election conducted Saturday by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Dino Melaye with 26,000 votes.

The previous election conducted by INEC, Nov. 16 was declared inconclusive due to violence and killings that characterized the exercise.

