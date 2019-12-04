Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello presents N176bn 2020 budget

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has presented the 2020 appropriation budget estimated at N176, 123, 091, 931 covering both recurrent and capital expenditures of N78,969,128,737 (44.84%) and N97,153,963,194 (55.16%) respectively.

The budget was presented on Wednesday at the Kogi State Assembly chamber by the Deputy Governor, Honourable Edward Onoja on the governor’s behalf.

The governor outlined administration, economic, law and justice and social as categories the appropriation was categorized into.

He pointed out that as against N158,172,060,971 Revised Budget for the year 2019, the 2020 budget recorded an increase of N17,951,030,960 (10.19%.)

Governor Bello noted in his address that the draft 2020 Budget was another opportunity to work together to achieve what was best for Kogi State.

He pointed out that the 2020-2022 Multi-Year Budget was premised on Zero-Based Budgeting principles and tailored towards actualizing the State’s Development Plan.

Governor Bello highlighted that the appropriation aimed at Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of spending, ensure greater control of the wage bill and also directing capital expenditure to critical infrastructure.

He also mentioned key sectors like Agriculture, Health, Education, Solid minerals and others as major beneficiaries of the budget aimed at economic revitalization and prosperity.

He affirmed that his administration would strive to complete every single project started in each of the 21 Local Government Areas, initiate new ones and also pay the contractors that have been commissioned to work.

Governor Bello also promised to cut the cost of governance and ensure that that the people were the ultimate beneficiaries of public resources.

The governor asserted that he was confident that the state assembly would ensure proper scrutiny and approve a budget that would be in the interest of the State, particularly its people.

In his opening address, speaker of the Assembly promised the Governor of a speedy assessment and scrutiny of the 2020 budget to facilitate its prompt implementation.

