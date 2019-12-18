Kogi Council Of Chiefs commend Ohere, confers chieftaincy title on him

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State Council of Chiefs under the leadership of Atta Igala, HRM Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni II has complimented the stewardship of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. (Dr.) Abubakar Sadiku Ohere.

The Council gave the commendation yesterday during the valedictory meeting of the Commissioner with them at the conference hall of the Ministry in the state capital, Lokoja.

In his address, the President of the Council and Attah Igala, HRM Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni II, firmly reiterated that Kogi Traditional Institution is happy with Governor Bello’s leadership style.

He said the Governor has wiped the tears of the Traditional Rulers by the recent promotion and elevation of the Royal Fathers through his lieutenant, Engr. Ohere, as many of the stools have suffered untold neglect for years.

The Atta described Engr Abubakar Ohere as a God sent to Kogi Traditional Institution as his reign as the commissioner in charge of their affairs has brought about visible transformation of the ministry and healthy relationship between the government and the chiefs who are the custodians of the grassroots.

He appealed to the state Governor not to replace him in the Ministry to enable him build on his legacies.

The Paramount Ruler assured the Governor that the traditional rulers will continue to support his administration.

He thanked the state government for carrying the traditional institution in the scheme of thing.

Due to his resilience, hard work and dedication to his duties, the Attah Igala on behalf of Kogi State Council of Chiefs conferred on Engr. Ohere, the Chieftaincy Title of “Ochoalla Attah Igala”.

In his remark, the Vice President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland HRM. Dr. Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim, CON, described the Commissioner as a gentle administrator full of humility and dedication who has displayed unmatched capacity in handling the herculean task of the ministry.

The Ohinoyi maintained that the traditional institution enjoyed the government of the day through the Commissioner’s hard work and urged the traditional council members to pray fervently for him.

On the Ohinoyi’s special request, the Commissioner was given a resounding standing ovation for a good job done.

.

On his part, the Obaro of Kabba, HRM. Oba Solomon Owoniyi, said Governor Bello has done so much on the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state adding that the traditional institution will continue to support the administration of Governor Bello to enable him consolidate on his laudable achievements.

The entire Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers upon testimonies of the good stewardship of Engr. Ohere from other Monarchs unanimously passed a vote of confidence on him.

Earlier, Engr. Ohere, in an opening remark, declared that the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has done so much in repositioning the traditional institution in the state.

He said Bello has succeeded in correcting injustices of over 20 years in the appointment, elevation and promotion of traditional rulers saying over 129 monarchs have been presented with Staff of Office by the administration of Governor Bello.

According to him, “ the Governor has renovated the palaces of Attah Igala, Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Ejeh of Ofu among others.”

He maintained that Government also gave financial help to the families of traditional rulers who joined their ancestors in the last four years.

Engr. Ohere said to aid the movement of traditional rulers, the Governor has also provided vehicles to traditional rulers in the state.

He said the gesture has aided the traditional rulers in supervising and the monitoring of their domain.

In his word, “Governor Bello’s administration presented twenty chiefs with first-class status, twenty-six second class and fifty-nine third-class status to traditional rulers”. He said the move has helped in dousing tension at the grassroots in the appointment of chiefs.

Engr. Ohere who told the traditional rulers that the first four years of Alhaji Bello’s administration is winding urged them to keep supporting the administration of Governor Bello to enable him do more for them and the good people of Kogi State.

Highlights of the valedictory session was the unveiling of a book authored by the commissioner and titled ” GOVERNOR BELLO: A NEW GENERATIONAL LEADER”. A work adjudged “well researched and a must-read for all” by the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: