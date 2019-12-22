Klopp offers Flamengo opinion as PL clubs eye standout trio

Kindly Share This Story:



Jurgen Klopp has offered his verdict on Flamengo amid claims of three of their players being watched by Premier League clubs.

Liverpool won the Club World Cup for the first time in their illustrious history with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo on Saturday.

The Brazilians gave a fine account of themselves despite losing in extra-time, with Bruno Henrique impressing in particular.

West Ham reportedly sent scouts to watch the 28-year-old in Qatar, with 90min claiming the Hammers ‘want to provide some extra support’ for Sebastien Haller.

They ‘will look to make an attacking signing’ in January and both Henrique and teammate Gabriel Barbosa ‘have been identified as targets’.

The latter, nicknamed Gabigol, is only at loan at Flamengo from Inter but is looking to leave Italy permanently, while West Ham feel Henrique ‘will be able to make an immediate impact on their first-team’.

Midfielder Gerson played 90 minutes of the final defeat and has also been linked with Tottenham.

Klopp was impressed with his beaten opponents and says they should be “proud”.“I think in possession we did a lot stuff Flamengo didn’t like,” he said.

“We played from like a defensive 4-4-2 system, they changed slightly and did Everton in the centre more and for that another player played the wing.

“But with the step-ins of our centre-halves, it made life difficult for them to defend these things. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk stepped in midfield, could pass the ball on the wing and that’s then difficult. You have to defend at your best to defend these situations.

“But how I said, it was a very intense game. For different reasons it was not our best game we ever played, but it was more than good enough to deserve the win tonight for 120 minutes unfortunately – but even that is absolutely OK.

“We spoke a lot about what it means for European teams to win this competition and now we are here. If you really want to win it we have to show that to everybody and I think my players showed that from the first second, that’s the most important thing.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was great, Flamengo supporters had the whole week a party week here and unfortunately maybe they cannot celebrate that much, but they should be proud of what they did and what their team did.

“But I think we deserved to win tonight, we were the better side. In some moments we had a really good goalie and in all the other moments we were the dominant team. I’m really happy.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

