Killing of aid workers barbaric, against tenets of Islam – ACF

Ben Agande – Kaduna.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said on Monday it was “shocked and saddened” by the sad news of another killing of aid workers including a woman by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The Forum urged the Federal Government to ensure that all those in Boko Haram captivity are released immediately.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu, the ACF said the “action of the terrorists was callous, barbaric and inhuman and totally against the tenets of Islam and humanity.

The Forum said: “The killing is a clear desecration of Islam which preaches sacred inviolability of the individual.

“The Federal Government’s assurances that it has been working with some friendly countries and other international organizations to save the lives of the innocent aid workers and other kidnapped female students have not yielded the desired result.

“ACF, therefore, urges the federal government to review its negotiation strategy with the terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of the Boko Haram including Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls are rescued and released to their families.

“ACF urges the federal government to intensify its rescue operations in order to assuage the fears of Nigerians of what may happen to those still in captivity.

“ACF extends its condolences to the families of people brutally executed by the terrorists for serving humanity and equally commiserates with the families of those still captivity.”

Vanguard

